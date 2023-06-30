In addition to Brazil, the Amazon is in Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said on Thursday (June 29, 2023) that it intends to bring to this year’s edition of the COP (United Nations Conference on Climate Change) a joint position of countries that make up the South American Amazon regarding environmental issues . COP 28 will be held in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, from November 30th to December 12th.

“We want to build a unitary policy with the 8 countries of South America so that we can arrive at COP 28 with the correct position in defense of countries that keep forests standing“, he spoke. In addition to Brazil, the Amazon is in Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana.

UN

Lula spoke at the opening of the 26th Meeting of the Forum of São Paulo, held in Brasília. During the speech, the president reiterated his criticism of the composition of the UN (United Nations). For him, the list of countries that make up the organization needs to be updated. Lula even returned to criticize the composition of the Security Council of the entity which, according to him, is made up precisely by the countries that promote wars.

“The UN cannot continue with the same size it had in 1945. It is necessary to increase the UN’s membership, with Africa, with Latin America, with Asian countries. And it is necessary to change the permanent members of the Security Council. Because they are the ones who produce weapons, who make war. And without going through the decision of the Security Council”, he declared.

With information from Brazil Agency.