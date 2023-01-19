In an interview with “Globonews”, the president criticized the performance of the Central Bank and said that its independence is “nonsense”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defended this Wednesday (18.jan.2023) to increase the annual inflation target to, according to him, avoid “arrochar” the economy and make it grow in order to increase income distribution. He suggested that the target exceed the current 3.5%, considered a “overkill”to 4.5%.

The petista also criticized the performance of the independent Central Bank in conducting monetary policy to contain inflation with the use of interest rates as the main instrument.

“Why does the Bank [Central] is independent and inflation, are interest rates the way they are? You set an inflation target of 3.7%, when you do that, you have to ‘tighten’ the economy more to reach that 3.7% [a meta em 2022, na verdade, foi de 3,5%]. Why did I need to do the 3.7%? Why not 4.5%, as we did? What we need right now is the following: the Brazilian economy needs to grow again. And we need to do income distribution, we need to do more social policies”said.

Lula gave an exclusive interview to the pay-TV channel GloboNews.

Brazil’s inflation target for 2023 is 3.25%. The Central Bank, the guardian of the currency, has a plus or minus 1.5 percentage point margin. That is, the rate will have to be in the range of 1.75% to 4.75%. In December 2022, the Central Bank estimated that the probability of again exceeding the target in 2023 is 57%. For this reason, the interest rate should remain high. It is currently at 13.75% per annum.

The president’s reasoning is simple. The Central Bank raises interest rates to try to curb economic activity, reduce demand and thus control inflation and ensure that the rate can converge to the center of the target. If, instead of 3.25%, the target jumps to 4.5%, the Central Bank would not need to raise interest rates so much. That way, the economy could grow more.

Lula does not elaborate, however, on the harmful effect of inflation on the poorest consumers – those who suffer most when prices rise. And when complaining that inflation has been high even with the BC independent, the president told a half story.

He suggests that the autonomy of the guardian of the currency has not helped since it was adopted, in 2021. GloboNews heard and did not question. It turns out that inflation in Brazil and in most countries on the planet is high as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Supply chains were broken, governments had to spend a lot more money to maintain economic activity in 2020 and 2021. The result was rising prices. Even so, Brazil’s rate in 2022 was 5.8%, the 6th lowest among the G20 countries.

In the interview, Lula does not say whether he will work to increase the inflation target. But this change is relatively smooth. The president can articulate so that the CMN (National Monetary Council) meets and defines a new level.

The council is chaired by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and is also composed of the Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet. The 3rd member is the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto. That is, the government has a majority of 2 to 1 in the collegiate.

The defense of a higher inflation rate is a topic that generates many controversies between heterodox economists (mainstream in the PT) and orthodox economists (those who defend fiscal rigor and cut public spending). For heterodox developmentalists, a little more inflation is not harmful, as money circulates more in the economy and this would make the country grow. Conservatives, on the other hand, believe that price increases can get out of control and, in this case, the poorest part of the population will be most affected.

The president’s statements in the interview for the Group Globe imply that he is more likely to give reason for heterodox theses. In the economic team, there is no sign of this. Ministers Fernando Haddad (Finance) and Simone Tebet (Planning) have made speeches in favor of controlling public accounts and never mentioned revising the inflation target upwards.

In conversation with GloboNews, Lula also did not explain whether he intends to send a bill to Congress to change or eliminate the autonomy of the Central Bank. In this case, changing the rule would be more difficult than just changing the inflation target. THE GloboNews did not ask specifically about these possible measures.

LULA AND THE GLOBE

The relationship between the federal government and the Group’s media outlets has been friendly. Globe.

Lula’s first exclusive interview was for the pay cable TV station GloboNews. The audience of news stations in Brazil fluctuates in the range of 0.3 percentage points as measured by the multinational company Kantar (which in Brazil bought Ibope). That equates to approximately 200,000 people watching.

At the “National Newspaper”whose audience is much larger because it is broadcast on TV Globe open, the interview GloboNews was presented in a reportage of 13 minutes and 4 seconds. Excerpts of Lula’s speech were reproduced emphasizing the defense of democracy.

THE “JN” decided not to say anything about the president’s criticism of the Central Bank’s independence and about a possible higher inflation target. But he included a sentence that could cause noise between the Planalto and the productive sector. The president spoke about fiscal responsibility and social responsibility. Here is what Lula replied:

“[A responsabilidade fiscal e a responsabilidade social] are antagonistic because of the greed of the richest people”. And more: “The entrepreneur doesn’t earn a lot of money because he worked. He earns a lot of money because his workers worked”.

Last Sunday (Jan 15.2023), the images from the security cameras of the Planalto’s closed circuit, with the files of the acts of vandalism on the 8th of January, were delivered exclusively to the program “Fantastic”from TV Globe. These images are a public good and under the Freedom of Information Act anyone could have access. But only on Monday (Jan 16) did other communication vehicles receive copies of the videos, 24 hours after TV Globe. THE Power360 made this report about it.

The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, also maintains a routine of conversations with Group companies Globe. So far, she has addressed the employees of the Rio de Janeiro media company 5 times since her husband’s election: