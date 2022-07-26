According to Jean Paul Prates, who prepares the PT government plan, this is the 1st step to change Petrobras’ pricing policy

the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has plans, if it wins the October election, to reduce the value of the gas cylinder to the level of R$ 70 in 2023. According to the senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), which is working on the elaboration of the PT government plan, this would be the 1st step to change the price policy for oil and its derivatives.

The LPG cylinder, the cooking gas, came to cost R$ 150 in March. According to the ANP (National Petroleum Agency), the current average value is R$ 112.90.

to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, Prates said that the government should have the power to approve projects of a social nature as it is the majority shareholder in Petrobras. The plan, according to the congressman, is to inject more public money or give up dividends from the state-owned company to have “reasonable prices”. He also talked about keeping the Gas Aid payment.

“In a maximum of 6 months, the cylinder will have to go back to R$ 65, R$ 70”, declared Prates.

PPI

Prates said that Brazilians cannot “be hostage to PPI”. The Import Parity Price was established in the government of Michel Temer (MDB). The changes made Petrobras shares rise in value.

The state had record profit in 2021 (R$ 106 billion). In the 1st quarter of this year, were BRL 44.5 billion of profit – the 2nd largest among oil companies in the world. The results caused revolt in the political milieu. They were obtained at the same time that fuels rose in price and income per capita fell.

Lula has already spoken of “Brazilianize” the price of gasoline and in break up with the PPI policy. According to Prates, the idea is to have “a hybrid model, which mixes the international reference price and also the local cost structure”.

The senator spoke of carrying out a weighted average between the price of imported and nationally produced products. The implementation of this guideline, according to Prates, can be done without having to modify any internal rules of Petrobras.

Prates said that “there will be nothing forced“, but “if the plan taken by the government is approved and this does not cause damage to the company, we will try to do it.”

HOW DOES PPI WORK?

The Import Parity Price consists of equating the values ​​practiced in the domestic market, for Brazilian consumers, with those in the foreign market. It was adopted by Petrobras in October 2016, during the Temer government. Until then, there was what the market calls “artificial price control” by the oil company, which brought losses to shareholders and to the company itself.

The PPI takes into account not only the dollar, but also fluctuations in the price of a barrel of oil. In 2021, the price of a barrel Brent, traded on the London Stock Exchange and used as a reference by Petrobras, rose by more than 50%, from US$50 to US$77.

At the end of February, exceeded the $100 due to war in ukraine. Russia is the 2nd largest oil producer in the world. At 7:20 am this Tuesday (26.Jul.2022), it was quoted at US$ 101.69.