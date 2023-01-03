The Bahian singer Margareth Menezes, 60 years old, took office this Monday (2.jan.2022) as Minister of Culture in the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

At the ceremony, the minister said that the PT wants a structure for artists and that Culture be a “economic potency“.

“The new Minc will be the place for the presence of the artistic and cultural sector in Brazil, that is what President Lula asked me: that the Ministry of Culture be for the artists and that our culture be an economic power“, he declared.

The ceremony, held in the auditorium of the National Museum, had the participation of the first lady, Rosângela Lula da Silva, Janja. The place reached maximum capacity with the presence of culture workers who went to honor the minister.

Menezes stated that Culture will be “part of rebuilding our country” with artists and managers.

The minister maintained that the ministry “never disappear again“. “We deserve our ministry. Brazil has one of the richest, most powerful and most respected cultural production forces in the world. May our Minc never disappear again“, said.

The recreation of the Ministry of Culture was announced by Lula in May 2022. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the structure was a special secretariat of the Ministry of Tourism. During this period, actors Mario Frias and Regina Duarte commanded the area.

Upon inauguration, Menezes announced 10 members of his team at the Ministry of Culture. The minister said that it still remains to choose the names that will head the Audiovisual Secretariat, Iphan (National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute), Ibram (Brazilian Institute of Museums), Casa Rui Barbosa Foundation and Ancine (National Cinema Agency).

Read the announced names:

Marcio Tavares – Executive Secretariat for Culture;

Roberta Martins – Secretary of Culture Committees;

Fabiano Piúba – Secretariat for Training, Books and Reading;

Zulu Araújo – Department of Citizenship and Cultural Diversity;

Henilton Menezes – Secretariat for the Promotion and Economy of Culture;

Joelma Gonzaga -Audiovisual Secretariat;

Marcos Souza – Secretary of Copyright and Intellectual Rights;

João Jorge Rodrigues – Palmares Cultural Foundation;

Maria Marighella – Funarte (National Arts Foundation);

Marco Lucchesi – National Library Foundation.

In her speech, Janja stated that Culture had the same status as Education and Health.

“Culture is not just for leisure, it is to generate economy, income, wealth for our Brazil. Culture is not at any lower level, it is equal to education, health“, he declared.

The first lady announced, without giving details yet, that there will be a project to recompose the collection and cultural heritage of Planalto and Alvorada.

“We are going to recompose the cultural heritage of these spaces, which is not ours, it is not who is there, who occupies that space for 4 years. That heritage belongs to the Brazilian people“, said.

With Menezes in Culture, Lula repeats the formula of his 1st government, when musician and composer Gilberto Gil held office. She also fulfills part of the promise made in the election campaign that she would have a more diverse ministerial team, with greater participation of women and blacks.