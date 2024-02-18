Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 02/18/2024 – 10:42

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took stock this Sunday (18) of his visit to the African continent and described the trip as one of the most important he has ever undertaken. “For me, this is one of the most important trips I have taken and certainly of all the trips I will take. This continues to be an extremely important meeting because I was able to speak to almost all African countries at once”, he highlighted.

Lula defended a strong alliance between Latin American and African countries around the energy transition agenda. Healthy agriculture is also among the priority areas for alliances between the two regions.

Related news:

“When we talk about energy transition, when we talk about agriculture and low carbon, we look at the map of the world and we see two extraordinary spaces. One is on the Latin American continent and the other is on the African continent, with the exuberant amount and millions of hectares of land to be explored for us to produce”, highlighted the president.

In a press conference, Lula also once again recognized the “historic debt” with African countries and committed to investing in partnerships to boost the continent’s development.