President participates in floral offering deposition ceremony; then goes to the 3rd session of the G20 summit

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), this Sunday (September 10, 2023) visits the Raj Ghat Mahatma Ghand memorial, in New Delhi, capital of India. The ashes of Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948) are located there. The head of the Brazilian Executive is in the city for the G20 summit. After the ceremony, he will participate in the “Um Futuro” panel, which is part of the group meeting.

watch: