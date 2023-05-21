President was accompanied by heads of government and state of the countries invited to the G7 summit; Place remembers bomb victims

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) arrived this Saturday night (May 20, 2023), already Sunday in Japan, at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima. The place remembers the victims of the atomic bomb little boydropped on the city on August 6, 1945, in World War II.

The petista was accompanied by the first lady, Janja, and heads of government and state of the countries invited to this year’s summit of the G7 – group of the most industrialized nations in the world. He participates in the floral deposition ceremony.

Watch (10min):

On the 1st day of participation in the meeting, Lula spoke about the environment and possible changes in multilateral bodies, such as the UN Security Council (United Nations).

The PT was part of the panel “Working together to face multiple crises, including food, health, development and gender”, his 1st debate as a guest in this edition of the G7. Here’s the full of speech (248 KB).

In addition to Brazil, leaders from Australia, South Korea, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia and Vietnam were invited to this year’s summit.

See in the video below the moment in which G7 leaders and guests pose for an official photo:

watch (1min13s):

In the 2nd panel, with the theme “Shared efforts towards a sustainable planet”, the Brazilian Chief Executive stated that the world is close to a climate crisis “irreversible”. Here’s the full of speech (231 KB).

BILATERAL MEETINGS

In addition to the G7 panels, the president also participated in bilateral meetings. The meetings, however, were not highlighted in the local media.

On Friday (May 19), prior to the summit, there were meetings with the premiers of Australia, Anthony Albanese, of JapanFumio Kishida, and with the president of indonesiaJoko Widodo.

This Saturday (May 20), the Chief Executive met the president of France, Emmanuel Macronwith the managing director of the IMF (International Monetary Fund), Kristalina Georgieva, and with the Prime Minister of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – May 19, 2023 Anthony Albanese (left) and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (right)

Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – May 19, 2023 Lula (left) and Fumio Kishida (right)

Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – May 19, 2023 Lula (left) Joko Widodo (right)

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF

how was the date – the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the poorest countries in the world was the main issue addressed at the meeting. Argentina’s economic situation and IMF aid to the country were also discussed by Lula.



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – May 20, 2023 Lula (left) and Kristalina Georgieva (right)

Emmanuel Macron, President of France



Ricardo Stuckert/PR – May 20, 2023 Lula (left) and Emmanuel Macron (right)

Olaf Scholz, Prime Minister of Germany



Bundesregierung/Zhan – May 20, 2023 Lula (left) and Olaf Scholz (right)

