Petista stays 2 days in the country; for expert, president-elect “want to position himself as a leader of the Global South”

The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), arrives in Portugal on Friday (18.Nov.2022). The visit will last 2 days. The petista will be received by the president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and will meet with the prime minister Antonio Costa -which already existed declared support to the Brazilian before the 2nd round of the election.

The 2 meetings are the only official events on the PT agenda until the publication of this report.

Lula should focus meetings with Portuguese leaders on:

to trim edges among the countries, with which Brazil has not had a summit since 2016;

ask for help from Portugal to ratify the free trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, fought by the European Parliament to avoid the weakening of agribusiness in France and Poland;

new visas stipulated by Portugal to foreigners who work remotely, such as digital nomads;

“resurrect” conversations of CPLP (Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries), created by Lula himself.

For the professor of International Relations at ESPM-SP, Leonardo Trevisan, Lula’s direct participation in international diplomacy repositions the PT as a leader of the Global South. “For that, it will need a participatory foreign policy agenda. If it gains international prominence, it protects its government to withstand Congress”says the expert.

For Trevisan, the PT follows “a plan of [ex-chanceler] Celso Amorim and “wants a place at the table of those who decide”🇧🇷 At COP27, held in Egypt, Lula spoke of UN reform and the WTO (World Trade Organization).

The professor says that Brazil would need to “turn” in its foreign relations after the defeat of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). For him, Lula showed he was aware of this by going to the climate conference and then visiting Portugal.

In addition to demanding that rich countries comply with the agreement signed at COP15, the future president of Brazil proposed a “global alliance against hunger”🇧🇷 He used the Amazon as a gateway to regain Brazil’s prominent position on the world stage.

“There is no climate security for the world without a protected Amazon. We will spare no effort to bring deforestation and degradation of our biomes to zero by 2030, in the same way that more than 130 countries have committed to by signing the Glasgow Leaders Declaration on Forests”said.

Lula also suggested, on the recommendation of the re-elected governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), that the Brazil to host the COP30, in 2025🇧🇷 The country would host the COP25, in 2019, but the event was canceled by Bolsonaro.

EXPECTATIONS ON THE RETURN TO BRAZIL

The petista returns to Brazil from Portugal on Saturday (November 19). The expectation for Lula’s return has a reason: he stated which will start the announcements of who will be part of the new PT government after returning from Egypt.