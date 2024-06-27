Officially, the president went to the Minas Gerais city to visit works on Avenida Maracanã, but said he made the trip before the electoral ban

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday (June 27, 2024) that he traveled to Contagem (MG) to be able to be at a public event with the city’s mayor, Marília Campos (PT), before the period in which the electoral law would prohibit him from participate in construction openings.

“Marília, you have to know why I came here today. Because there is a law that prohibits you from getting on a platform with me after June 5th. [na verdade, a partir de 6 de julho]. I came here today so I could do the only public thing with you this year and show my commitment to the government of Minas Gerais and the city of Contagem”, he said as he began his speech.

According to electoral legislation, as of July 6, certain conduct by public authorities is prohibited, such as appointments, dismissals and hiring, as well as participation in the inauguration of public works.

Officially, Lula traveled to the city of Minas Gerais to participate in announcements of federal government investments in the region, especially works on Avenida Maracanã.

In his speech, the president said that Marília is “of those people who, if they hadn’t been born, would have had to be born” and praised. Contagem, with 620 thousand inhabitants, is the largest city in the country governed by the PT.

“She is a figure with an extraordinary degree of fraternity, an unbeatable degree of companionship, she speaks more with her heart than with her mouth. She does more with her heart than with her reason. And this is very important for those who care for the people. Anyone can govern, anyone can build a bridge, anyone can build a viaduct. Now, if you don’t have a heart, you don’t take care of the most humble people. And Marília has a big heart.” he said.

Visit to Contagem

The president is in Contagem (MG) to visit the works on Avenida Maracanã, a road that will integrate 4 cities in Minas Gerais to the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. According to Planalto, the work will impact 220 thousand people.

Lula also participated in a ceremony to announce the Federal Government’s investments in the city. Ministers Jader Filho (Cities), Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy), Margareth Menezes (Culture), and Nísia Trindade (Health) were also present. In addition to them, the city’s mayor, Marília Campos, also participated.