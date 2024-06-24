On a private agenda, the president met with the toucan, who is celebrating 30 years of the Real Plan with guests

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) visited this Monday morning (June 24, 2024), in São Paulo, the writer Raduan Nassar and the linguist Noam Chomsky. In the early afternoon, he paid a visit to the former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB). The 3 appointments were reserved and were not on the PT member’s official agenda.

Brazilian writer Raduan Nassar, 88 years old, is the author of books such as “A Cup of Wrath” It is “Archaic Farming”. Linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky, 95 years old, was recently hospitalized in the capital of São Paulo. He was discharged on June 18 and is recovering at home.

The visit to former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso was also private. Opponents in presidential elections, Fernando Henrique declared support for Lula in 2022.

The former president also celebrates this Monday (June 24) the 30th anniversary of the Plano Real. On that occasion, Fernando Henrique met with some of the economists responsible for creating the currency in 1994. Among them were Pedro Malan, Gustavo Franco and Pérsio Arida.

During the Real Plan, Fernando Henrique was Minister of Finance in the Itamar Franco government.

Lula arrived in São Paulo on Sunday (June 23) and is expected to return to Brasília this Monday (June 24).

With information from Brazil Agency.