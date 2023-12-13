President sanctioned organic law for corporations this Wednesday (Dec 13); in total, 28 articles were vetoed

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned this Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023) the National Organic Law of the Military Police and Fire Departments of the States, the Federal District and the Territories (law no. 14,751), with 28 vetoes. The bill was approved by Congress on November 8.

Among the blocked articles, the president included those dealing with the participation of active military personnel in political-partisan acts, the minimum quota for women to join through corporate competitions and the subordination of ombudsmen to commanders.

The sanctioned law establishes guidelines to standardize the functioning of corporations in the States, as they are regulated by state governments. Based on the president's vetoes, Congress will analyze whether they will be maintained or withdrawn.

Vetoes

The article that prohibited police officers and firefighters from joining political parties or unions, appearing armed or in uniform at political party events and sharing opinions on social media or publicly was vetoed.

According to Planalto, the veto was attributed because the States already have their own restrictions on the right to demonstrate. Furthermore, the device could authorize demonstrations against hierarchical superiors, causing “damage to public security management”.

Another vetoed section established that 20% of vacancies in public competitions should be filled by female candidates, except for vacancies in the health area, in which candidates participate, in addition to the minimum quota, also in broad competition.

The article was blocked because women would be restricted to the minimum percentage, setting an admission ceiling.

The creation of ombudsman offices reporting directly to the general commander, making them independent of the ombudsman offices of the Public Security Secretariat or Executive bodies was also vetoed. Planalto's understanding suggests that the proposition is contrary to the public interest and weakens social control of police activity.

Other vetoes

prohibition of exercising other functions, public or private, except teaching or healthcare if in specific situations of accumulation in accordance with constitutional rules. Another exception is if the professional is on leave to deal with a private interest. justification: the item contradicts the provisions of item 16 of the caput of art. 37 of the Constitution, by allowing the accumulation of positions, which is prohibited, even if the server is licensed from one of them to deal with private interests, without receiving salaries;

the item contradicts the provisions of item 16 of the caput of art. 37 of the Constitution, by allowing the accumulation of positions, which is prohibited, even if the server is licensed from one of them to deal with private interests, without receiving salaries; participate in planning and actions aimed at guaranteeing the constituted powers, law, order and territorial defense, when called or mobilized by the Union, as well as in the preparation of guidelines, policies and state and district strategies and their evaluations, involving overt police and public order preservation police or joint coordination between public security bodies. justification: is contrary to the public interest, as it subverts the logic of the Armed Forces' actions by establishing that the military police would participate in any and all circumstances in the planning of actions aimed at guaranteeing the constituted powers, law, order and territorial defense, when called upon or mobilized by the Union.

is contrary to the public interest, as it subverts the logic of the Armed Forces' actions by establishing that the military police would participate in any and all circumstances in the planning of actions aimed at guaranteeing the constituted powers, law, order and territorial defense, when called upon or mobilized by the Union. social protection system with the same foundations as those used by the Armed Forces; life and accident insurance or compensation, when victimized in the performance of the role or as a result of it; pension for the spouse or dependent when the soldier is provisionally arrested or serving a sentence; perception, by the spouse or dependent, of the active, reserve or retired military pension; transfer, when victim of an accident that makes mobility difficult or when death occurs during the activity or as a result of it; and funeral assistance, in the event of the death of the spouse, dependent, and to the beneficiary, in the event of the death of the soldier. justification: the items create financial burdens on the Union and the States without a budgetary source.

With information from Senate Agency