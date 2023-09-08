Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/07/2023 – 19:51

Seeking to break resistance among the military, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took advantage of the Independence ceremony of Brazil this Thursday, 7th, to take pictures with the commanders of the Army, Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, of the Navy, Marcos Sampaio Olsen , and from the Air Force, Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno. During the act, he called the officers to pose for a photo beside him and the Minister of Defense, José Múcio. A day after dismissing Ana Moser from the Ministry of Sports, the PT also posed alongside women who occupy top-level positions in his government.

Unlike the script of the last three years, in which former president Jair Bolsonaro turned the date into a major political event for his followers, September 7 returned to protocol procedures. Around 50,000 people were at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, according to estimates by the Federal Police, to follow a parade designed to bring Lula closer to the military.

“Military Commander of Planalto, I request permission from Your Excellency to start the civic-military parade in celebration of the two hundred and first year of independence of Brazil”, said Ribeiro Paiva, head of the Army. “Permission granted,” replied Lula, following protocol. The first lady, Janja da Silva, smiled and the audience applauded the scene.

The parade had reinforced security and the public had to register in advance on the internet to be able to watch. Many had to stay outside waiting for release.

As shown the Estadão/Broadcast, Lula preferred not to repeat the independence ceremony he held at the beginning of his first term. In 2003, the president inflated the Independence Day festivity to attract more spectators and had the intense participation of marketer Duda Mendonça.

Advertising on television is out of the government’s plans for publicizing this year’s parade. This time, punctual and targeted campaigns should be carried out on social networks. The preparation for this year’s parade was studied to resume the institutional tone. The idea was to make a counterpoint to Jair Bolsonaro, who used the celebration to campaign.

Lula makes a nod to the female audience after resignation of minister

At the ceremony, Lula tried to minimize his discomfort with the dismissal of Ana Moser. The petista did not even thank her for participating in the portfolio in the statement announcing her replacement by deputy André Fufuca (PP-MA). In addition to Moser, Lula has already swapped Daniela do Waguinho for deputy Celso Sabino.

To demonstrate female participation on the Esplanada, Lula appeared on the podium with all the female ministers. Next to him were Nisia Trindade (Health), Marina Silva (Environment), Simone Tebet (Planning), Margareth Menezes (Culture), Anielle Franco (Racial Equality), Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples), Luciana Santos (Science) , Cida Gonçalves (Women) and Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation).

As shown to column of Estadão, allies of the now ex-minister Ana Moser were disgusted with the government’s stance. “They didn’t say thank you for the work. Unfortunate. The minister did not deserve it”, commented to Column one of the people closest to the former athlete.

Wearing a tailored red dress, the first lady accompanied Lula during the journey to the tribune of authorities in the presidential Rolls Royce, from where she made the “L” gesture with her hands that became known during the president’s election campaigns.

Other ministers also appeared. The highlight, among them, Márcio França, moved from Ports and Airports to a new folder to accommodate Silvio Costa Filho on the Esplanada. The president of the Senate and the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) and the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Rosa Weber, were also present.

A vacancy in the STF will open this year with Rosa’s retirement, which generated a campaign pressuring Lula to nominate a woman and black to occupy the post – something that the president, at the moment, does not seem to be willing.

Lira’s absence opens a gap for Bolsonarista provocation

The mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) was absent. The second vice-president of the House, Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ) took the opportunity to provoke. “Neither Arthur, nor first vice Marcos Pereira nor I were on the presidential platform. The Chamber was not represented in Brasilia,” he said.

Bolsonaro used social networks this September 7 to remember how the festivity was with him last year, which became a political event when there was little less than a month left for the first round of the presidential election and again returned to remember the five years of the knife attack suffered by him, on September 6, 2018.