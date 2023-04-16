Former minister criticizes the president’s statements about allies and claims that relations should be guided by “pragmatism”

The former minister and national president of the PP, Ciro Nogueira (PI), criticized this Sunday (16.Apr.2023) the positions of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on international relations and allied countries. He affirmed that the Chief Executive makes diplomacy of “revenge and hate” It is “uses rhetoric that Brazil has no real power to sustain”.

“Internally, we see that the Lula government cultivates the radicalization of discourses to foment polarization for political and electoral purposes. It is reckless that this attitude of polarization could be adopted in Brazil’s international relations. Opposing the country’s historic allies is neither politics nor diplomacy. It is to act against the nation, against the Brazilian people”, stated in twitter.

On a trip to China, Lula stated that the United States and the European Union need to stop encouraging war in Europe so that negotiations for peace can advance. On Saturday, on a visit to the United Arab Emirates, the Chief Executive blamed Ukraine and Russia for the conflict.

The president’s speech disregards that the first warlike attitude on February 24, 2022 was from Russia, when the Russian army invaded and bombed sovereign regions of Ukraine. Then the Ukrainians fought back and the war escalated.

Lula has advocated creating a group of countries “who have nothing to do with the war.” to encourage dialogue and restore peace. For Ciro Nogueira, Brazilian diplomatic relations must be guided by the “pragmatism”. The senator criticized what he called “polarizing attitude” in international relations.

He also said that Lula would have accused the US government of supporting his arrest in 2018. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro mentioned that the former president is frequently attacked by the PT.

“The president has already blamed the United States for his arrest! He doesn’t miss a chance to attack President Bolsonaro. Now, on the international stage, it uses rhetoric that Brazil has no real power to sustain. We cannot accept the diplomacy of revenge, the diplomacy of hate”, he declared.