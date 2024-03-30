Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/30/2024 – 20:09

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Saturday, the 30th, that he will demand from the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, a reduction in the waiting list for hip surgeries in the Unified Health System (SUS). Lula recalled that he carried out this operation six months ago and stated that more than 40 thousand people are waiting for the same service. “I'm going to talk to our Minister of Health with a view to making this line move forward”, he said, in a video published on X (formerly Twitter). “It’s not possible for people to be in pain like I was.”

Lula released the video to wish Happy Easter, but took the opportunity to demand Nísia. The head of Health is facing difficulties in staying in government and, last week, she received a scolding from the president at a ministerial meeting. Among the aspects criticized in its management are failures in combating dengue fever and in handling the Yanomami crisis. Nísia, head of one of the departments with the largest budget in the government, is in the Centrão's sights for releasing amendments and is under pressure due to her lack of political skills.

Another point of concern in the health sector is the crisis in federal hospitals, which led to Lula's reprimand last week. Report from Fantastic, from TV Globo, showed the state of abandonment of six units in Rio and reported that patients wait up to ten years for surgeries. After the repercussion of the case, Nísia changed the Secretary of Specialized Health Care and Lula must declare an emergency situation in Rio de Janeiro's hospitals.

In the video, Lula recalled the surgery he underwent in September last year, when his hip joint was replaced with a prosthesis. The procedure was carried out at Hospital Sírio-Libanês. The president said he was afraid of surgery and anesthesia, but he overcame the feeling. He encouraged anyone with hip problems to undergo the procedure. On average, 20 thousand services of this type are made to the SUS per year.