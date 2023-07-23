Jaqueline Mendes – Editor 3i Jaqueline Mendes – Editor 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/jaqueline-mendes-editora-3/ 07/22/2023 – 17:52 Share

After more than 20 years of negotiations, the free trade agreement between Mercosur It is European Union is closer to becoming a reality. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met with European leaders to deliver what he called “a balanced deal”.

Lula stated that Brazil will fulfill its part on the climate issue, the main obstacle to signing the agreement so far, and that the Brazilian government will respond to the demands of the European bloc within the next three weeks.

The agreement must be ratified later this year.

“We want to ensure a fair, sustainable and inclusive trade relationship. The conclusion of the Mercosur-European Union agreement is a priority and must be based on mutual trust, not threats”said Lula in Brussels, during the summit meeting between the European Union and the Commission of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

The president has been criticizing the environmental requirements of the agreement and the penalties for deforestation. For him, you can’t threaten partners.

That is why, in an attempt to put a warm cloth on the points of divergence and untie the knot of the agreement, the President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyensaid that it is possible to overcome all obstacles for the commercial treaty to be signed by the end of the year.

She showed optimism that, as Lula intends, the partnership will materialize in the coming months. So much so that it predicts benefits for both regions, with more jobs and better quality of life.

“We want to work hand in hand with our partners in Latin America, and this will be possible if we manage to resolve differences and conclude the agreement between the EU and Mercosur”said Ursula.

concerns

The differences cited by the EU leader are not small. Although the agreement was approved in 2019, the conclusion depends on the resolution of environmental disagreements and the reduction of European protectionism to sensitive sectors in direct competition with Brazil, such as agro.

The French are mainly concerned with the dairy industrywhile Poles and other eastern European countries are traditional producers of grains. But the prolongation of the war in Ukraine and the recent end of the agreement with Moscow for the export of grain produced in Ukraine increase the concern of European countries with an eventual world shortage or skyrocketing prices.

On the other hand, Germany, Europe’s largest economy, is interested in the South American consumer market to sell its industrial products. The Germans also want faster and cheaper access to minerals such as lithium, nickel, graphene and other inputs used in batteries, which Europe demands for its energy transition and which the soil of South America has in abundance.

Germany is focused on the agreement with Brazil to face the strong Chinese advance in the automobile electrification segment. There is still interest in approaching the productive chains of the new energy matrix. It is evident that for Germany there is one reality, and for France, there is another.

Today, the EU’s biggest exports to the South American bloc are:

* machines,

* pharmaceuticals and chemicals,

* transport equipment.

Mercosur sells to the EU mainly:

* mineral products,

* grains (coffee and soybeans),

* drinks and tobacco.

As a block, the EU (with more than 90 billion euros in exchange) is the second largest trading partner of the countries that make up Mercosur, behind only China.

The French President, Emmanuel Macronand the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, denied that Europe is threatening Brazil or Mercosur, as Lula said. Macron said that France has a firm position in favor of opening up economies, but that trade relations must be consistent with the bloc’s climate agenda.

“We said that there must be mirror clauses, that is, the regulations that we impose in terms of climate and biodiversity for our farmers must be respected.”

The German Scholz, on the other hand, said he was in favor of an agreement between the two blocs taking place later this year and said he wanted to finalize the negotiation soon.

“Personally, I’m very supportive and, at least with whom I’ve been able to speak, I got the impression that they also really want to get this done quickly. My hope is that even if there are still a pebble or two to get out of the way, the momentum makes it possible.”said the chancellor.