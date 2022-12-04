The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), is examined this Sunday (4.Dec.2022), in São Paulo, to check the situation of his throat. After the evaluation, the petista must return to Brasília.

To Power360Lula’s advisory said that the exam is considered “simple”🇧🇷 On November 20, he underwent a medical procedure at Hospital Sírio Libanês to remove white plaques from his larynx. The next day, he was discharged.

On Friday (Dec 2), the PT candidate had said he would undergo tests over the weekend. “The doctors asked me to stay longer without talking, but honestly, no matter how hard I try, I can’t go without talking. Only if I put a sticker in my mouth. […] I think the throat is fine”he said in an interview with journalists at the CCBB (Centro Cultural do Banco do Brasil), in Brasília.

“I spoke over Zoom with my speech therapist and she said my throat is getting better. There are people who have had the same surgery who haven’t spoken for a month. I haven’t gone a day without speaking. I think I have divine help to be healing. I’m eating everything and I choked less than people usually choke. […] I’ll be fine. I need my voice to rule this country.”he added.

On November 12, the president-elect was at the Sírio Libanês Hospital to undergo routine tests before traveling to Egypt, where he participated in the COP27. At the time, the medical bulletin pointed out that the test results were “normal and continue showing complete remission of the tumor diagnosed in 2011🇧🇷

Lula, however, had a sore throat”by vocal effort” and leukoplakia in the larynx – which are thick, white patches or lesions.

🇧🇷The nasofibroscopy exam shows inflammatory changes resulting from vocal effort and a small area of ​​leukoplakia in the larynx”, read the bulletin. Here’s the full of the document (199 KB).

At the time, Lula performed echocardiogram imaging, angiotomography and PET scan (positron emission computed tomography). The petista even postponed political commitments after the medical procedure.

SQUID HEALTH

Lula is 77 years old. She does physical exercises almost daily, in which she alternates walking with weight training. He is 1.70 meters tall and, as he said in one of his speeches at election events, weighs 87 kg.