President-elect travels to Egypt on Monday to attend the UN Climate Conference

the elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) was admitted this Saturday (12.Nov.2022) at the Sírio Libanês hospital, in São Paulo. According to the politician’s adviser, PT will undergo routine exams before his trip to Egypt to participate in COP27.

Lula travels to the United Nations Climate Conference on Monday (14.Nov.2022).

In a speech at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), seat of the transitional government, on Thursday (Nov. 10), Lula commented on his participation in COP27:

“I will already have more conversations with world leaders in Egypt in a single day than Bolsonaro has had in four years. One of the things we are going to do is put Brazil back at the center of international geopolitics. You have no idea of ​​the expectation that Brazil is generating in the world.”

SQUID HEALTH

Lula is 77 years old. She does physical exercises almost daily, alternating walking with weight training. He is 1.70 meters tall and, as he said in one of his speeches at election events, weighs 87 kg.