The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, underwent routine examinations at the Sírio-Libanês Hospital, in São Paulo. According to a medical bulletin released this Saturday afternoon (13), the tests showed no changes in his health condition.

Lula was accompanied by doctor Roberto Kalil Filho, the president's personal doctor, and doctor Ana Helena Germoglio.

“Patient Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was at the Sírio-Libanês Hospital in São Paulo today for routine examinations, which showed no changes”, informed the Sírio-Libanês hospital in a medical bulletin.



