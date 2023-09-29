The President will undergo the procedure at the end of the morning at the Sírio-Libanês hospital, in Brasília; must remain hospitalized until Tuesday (3.Oct)

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), 77 years old, will undergo surgery this Friday (September 29, 2023) to correct arthrosis in the joint between the femur and the pelvis, in the hip region. Lula will be admitted early in the morning to the Brasília unit of the Sírio-Libanês hospital. The procedure, called total hip arthroplasty, will be performed late in the morning, around 11 am.

Osteoarthritis is a type of wear on the cartilage – which exists to cushion movement – ​​where 2 bones meet. The tissue thins to the point that the bones are exposed, which results in pain and limits range of motion.

The president will undergo general anesthesia for the surgery. In the procedure, the head of the femur will be replaced with a prosthetic head. Additionally, there will be a lining in the acetabulum where the femur fits into the pelvis. Understand in the infographic:

The surgery should last around 2h30. The team will be led by doctor Roberto Kalil, who has been caring for Lula for years, and the surgery will be carried out by specialists from the hospital. The doctor from the Presidency of the Republic, Ana Helena Germoglio, will monitor the procedure. The names of the other doctors were not disclosed. Kalil and some of the professionals came from São Paulo to the capital to carry out the operation.

Lula should stay in the ICU for 1 to 2 days for monitoring and should be discharged by Tuesday (October 3, 2023). The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, will accompany her husband in the hospital throughout his hospitalization.

The medical team will talk to journalists about the surgery late this Friday afternoon. The Sírio-Libanês hospital will publish 2 medical bulletins per day while Lula is hospitalized.

In the week before the procedure, Lula was advised to wear a mask in crowded places to avoid any virus or bacterial infection before the surgery. On Monday (September 25, 2023), the PT member followed the instructions when receiving the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh China, at Itamaraty.

On Tuesday and Wednesday (September 26th and 27th, 2023), the president, however, ignored the use of protection. He participated in 4 public events at Palácio do Planalto. On Thursday (September 28, 2023), Lula again wore the protection when participating in the inauguration ceremony of Minister Roberto Barroso as president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), but took off the equipment several times.

Lula has suffered from intense hip pain for over a year due to osteoarthritis which, in the case of the PT member, affects the joint between the femur bone of his right leg and the pelvis, in the hip.

Since the pain increased, with the intense routine of international travel, Lula has had daily support from a physiotherapist and a team of doctors. She also underwent hip injections at least twice to reduce discomfort.

The prosthesis should last for the rest of the president’s life, without the need for further operations. With surgery, the pain is expected to disappear completely.

Although he said on Monday (September 25th) that he would like to return to work at the beginning of next week, Lula will have to protect himself during the period of convalescence. The expectation is that he will work from Palácio da Alvorada, his official residence, for at least 3 weeks. The president will not be able to make many movements and will have the help of walkers and an electric golf cart to move around the residence. The vehicle was provided by Itaipu Binacional at Janja’s request.

On Tuesday (September 26), Lula stated that he was “optimistic” with the surgery and said that care will be taken with “much affection” It is “a lot of discipline” during recovery. He stated, however, that no one will see him using his walker or crutches. “They will always see me beautiful, as if I had surgery”he stated.

The speech was considered ableist and was criticized by civil society movements. O influencer Ivan Baron, who walked up the ramp at Palácio do Planalto with Lula at his inauguration on January 1, 2023, defined the president’s statement as “unnecessary”. The activist stated that “associating the use of assistive technology with a lack of beauty is somewhat problematic and does not contribute anything to the process of acceptance of those who need it”.

The president’s two statements – that he would like to get back to work quickly and that he will not be seen with a walker – are an attempt by Lula to show that he is healthy and still has the physical strength to perform the role. Also on Tuesday, the president said that he postponed the surgery for almost a year so as not to give the image of “old” It is “fragile” shortly after being elected, in 2022.

According to allies, the PT member intends to seek re-election in 2026, when he will be 80 years old. Also part of his most common catchphrases is the analogy in which he says he has “3rd level energy and 20th level horny”.

Lula is expected to spend up to 6 weeks without leaving Brasília. He is expected to resume traveling at COP28, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates at the end of November. On his return, Lula is expected to pass through Germany for a meeting with the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz.