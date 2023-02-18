When Jair Bolsonaro left power on January 1, he left a kind of antipersonnel mine planted in Brazil from which he has removed the spigot. It is not clear when it will go off, but if it did, the damage would be enormous. Thanks to the legal changes promoted by the previous president, firearms in the hands of private individuals increased dramatically in these four years to close to three million, according to research by two NGOs, the Igarapé Institute and Sou da Paz. The figure, which is minimal when compared to the US, means that they have more than doubled because there were 1.3 million when the leader of the extreme right won the elections in 2018. The new president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, aware of the harmful potential of these weapons, it has decreed restrictions to buy them or take them out of the house and given their owners a term to re-register them. Bolsonarismo has announced a legal offensive against the process.

The matter is especially delicate given the high homicide rates, the polarization that is tearing the country apart, and the atmosphere in the aftermath of the assault on the three powers carried out by Bolsonarists who did not use weapons but had complicity in the Armed Forces and the police.

Those three million weapons are in the hands of three groups: one, the military and members of the security forces who buy them privately; two, civilians who have obtained a permit for self-defense, and three, hunters, sports shooters and collectors, the so-called CAC category. The latter is the one that drives the striking increase of the Bolsonaro years in the heat of a speech in the name of freedom and self-defense. At the same time, it has marked a golden age for gun shops and shooting clubs. During the previous term, one a day was inaugurated. Sales accelerated especially in 2022, at the end of the presidential term, the same thing usually happens in the US when a defeat for the Republicans is looming.

T-shirts with the phrase “An armed people will never be enslaved” for sale at a Bolsonaro protest in Brasilia, in July 2022. Eraldo Peres (AP)

Lula wanted to send a forceful message about this arms festival already in his first hours as president. “In order to expand security for Brazilians”, he signed a decree that, among other measures, limits the purchase of weapons to three per person compared to the 60 authorized by Bolsonaro, suspends permits to open shooting clubs, requires proof what the weapon is needed for (previously a declaration was enough), prohibits those under 18 years of age from practicing shooting and obliges CACs (hunters, shooters and collectors) to register weapons again.

The term ends on April 2 and, in one of those cases that illustrate the complex Brazilian bureaucracy, it affects weapons registered with the Army that were purchased by individuals from 2019. Now they have to register them with the police. Some can do the process online but those who bought larger calibers have to present them at the police station.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

For the moment, only 68,000 weapons have been registered with the police, according to the latest balance of the Minister of Justice, the former judge Flávio Dino. The new government faces two major enemies in this endeavor: the disinformation circulating on the Internet, such as the falsehood that inactive military police officers are going to be prohibited from carrying weapons, which the Ministry of Justice has denied, and the judicial offensive of the Bolsonarism against an order that he considers illegal.

Bolsonaro’s electoral advertising on a sideboard in an armory in São Paulo, on October 25, 2022. Mathias Delacroix (AP)

Brazil is a country with high levels of violence and, according to experts, the problem with weapons is that even if they are bought with all their permits, they are not immune from ending up enlarging the illegal market, which is also gigantic. And there have been scandalous cases. The facilities for registering as a CAC were so great that even some veterans of organized crime preferred to expand their arsenal in a store rather than resort to the usual illegal circuits.

The parliamentary lobby of the defenders of arms, to which several former Bolsonaro ministers belong, has mobilized to neutralize in court the obligation to register their pistols, shotguns and rifles with the Federal Police on the grounds that the term is insufficient and the order, illegal.

As soon as the deadline was approved, the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, a policeman, a fan of weapons and the third son of the former president, already announced an offensive to stop the new government. In line with one of the arguments most used by his father, he linked the proliferation of weapons with the decrease in homicides registered during Bolsonaro’s term, something that for most specialists is not supported. They link the drop rather to factors such as the truces between organized crime groups or the decline in the young population. Bolsonaro 03, as he is known in the family, also assured that “only genocidal people, like Hitler, Mao, Stalin, Fidel Castro, disarm the people…”. He mentioned including the Cambodian Pol Pot.

The facade of a gun shop in Luziana, decorated with a banner with the phrase “Buy your gun here”, in March 2021. Eraldo Peres (AP)

When he was president, Bolsonaro made a fiery speech in favor of arming civilians in an explosive Council of Ministers: “That is why I want the people to arm themselves. It is a guarantee that we are not going to have a son of a bitch who imposes a dictatorship.”

Until the beginning of this century, Brazil was an absolutely permissive country with weapons, they were advertised in the press, they were sold in sporting goods stores, but that panorama changed with the approval of the disarmament statute, which in 2003, during the first Lula government . It involved huge restrictions on sale and use that lasted virtually until Bolsonaro’s arrival. The newspaper Folha de S.Paulo In his editorial this Friday, he praises the fact that “the Lula government has returned to good sense” on this issue, which he considers “one of the worst legacies” of Bolsonaro. He recommends that the authorities act “with rationality and perseverance” because “public security is a complex area where populism and immediacy can have effects contrary to those expected.”

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.