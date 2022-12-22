The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), will use the next few days to close agreements with allied parties, mainly outside the left, which still do not have ministers announced in the next government.

Until now, the petista has disclosed the names of 21 of the 37 ministers his government will have (read them all at the end of this text). The first 5 were announced on December 9, and the other 16 on this Thursday (22.Dec.2022).

The expectation is that on Monday or Tuesday (26-27.Dec) Lula will announce the 16 ministers who are missing for his government. The president-elect will give spaces to União Brasil, PSD and MDB. There are also negotiations with PDT, Solidarity and Citizenship.

Other parties that supported the PT in the election, such as Avante and Pros, should also have spaces in the new management. It is unlikely, however, that these positions will be in the 1st echelon. These parties may provide few votes in the National Congress. So far, PT, PSB, PC do B.

The Psol decided last Saturday (17.10) that it will support the government, but it is not yet clear whether the party will have any space on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

Lula postponed the announcement of ministers because of the vote on the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that will allow his government to breach the spending ceiling to fulfill campaign promises.

The proposal was finally approved by Congress on Wednesday (21.Dec). This gave Lula more freedom to choose ministers. Announcing names earlier could upset allies who were passed over and make it difficult for the proposal to pass.

When the last wave of ministers is announced, the vote on the Budget, approved by Congress on Thursday (Dec. 22), will already have passed.

Earlier, when he released the names of 16 future ministers, Lula stated that there were still spaces in his new government to be defined. “Those who have expectations, don’t lose expectations”, he declared. The petista also said that setting up a government is more work than winning an election.

Folders such as Cities, National Integration and Tourism are still up for grabs.

Read below the ministers already announced for the next government, which begins on January 1, 2023: