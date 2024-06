President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva traveled this morning, the 23rd, to São Paulo, but will not have public commitments, according to the Planalto Palace press office. . The head of the Executive is expected to return to Brasília on Monday, the 24th.

Lula’s trip to the capital of São Paulo this Sunday was not planned. Last week, the president was away from Brasília between Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in a round of agendas across the Northeastern states to announce investments from the federal government.



