Note of clarification:

Explanation note ISTOÉ PUBLICAÇÕES LTDA hereby informs its consumers that it does not charge over the phone and that it also does not offer cancellation of the magazine subscription contract upon payment of any amount. Nor does it authorize third parties to do so. ISTOÉ PUBLICAÇÕES LTDA is a victim and is not responsible for such messages and charges, informing its customers that all appropriate measures have been taken, including criminal ones, to determine responsibilities.

ISTOÉ PUBLICAÇÕES LTDA is an independent digital portal with no editorial or corporate connection with EDITORA TRES COMÉRCIO DE PUBLICACÕES LTDA (judicial recovery). We also inform you that we do not charge and that we also do not cancel the subscription contract for the printed magazine called ISTOÉ, nor do we authorize third parties to do so, we are only responsible for the digital content “https://istoe.com.br” and their respective websites.

