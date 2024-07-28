The Planalto Palace reported that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will come to São Paulo in the late afternoon and in the evening, at 8:30 pm, he will make a speech on national television to the Nation.

It is not yet known what the president’s schedule will be in São Paulo, nor the content of his speech. It is only known that he will depart from the Brasília Air Force Base at 4:30 p.m. and will land in São Paulo at 5:50 p.m.

The president’s statement should last 7 minutes and the images will be generated by Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC).



