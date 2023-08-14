President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leaves for Paraguay this Monday (14) to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Santiago Peña, president elected in April with 43% of the votes. The ceremony will take place on Tuesday (15th) in Asunción, but Lula already has an appointment scheduled for this first day, with a private meeting with former president Fernando Lugo in the late afternoon.

In addition to Peña’s inauguration, Lula intends to officially open negotiations for the reformulation of the Itaipu Treaty, which already had a previous discussion at the end of last month with the trip of the then elected Paraguayan president to Brasília. The agreement that formalized the partnership for the construction of the plant celebrated its 50th anniversary in April 2023, and Paraguay intends to revise the clauses mainly on the issue of price, which sells the surplus production to which it is obligatorily entitled to Brazil at cost value.

Other subjects that may be on the agenda, according to the Itamaraty, are trade and military relations between the two countries. Brazil is Paraguay’s main trading partner, with 36.9% of Paraguayan exports, and with US$904 million in Brazilian foreign direct investment in the country in 2021.

On the military issue, the last agreement was signed in 2021 lasting five years for cooperation in combating illicit acts, such as collaboration between police authorities, arresting criminals and extradition. Defense cooperation also encompasses information, training and technology.

Santiago Peña belongs to the right-wing Colorado party and will serve a five-year term.

Trip to Paraguay will be Lula’s 11th

With this trip, Lula will have visited 16 countries in eight months of government, in 11 trips. Expenses on international travel during the first half totaled at least R$24.8 million, according to data obtained by the Power360 through an access to information request. These values ​​do not include air transport, which is provided by the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) and whose details are confidential.

Considering the trip to Paraguay, Lula will have spent a total of 38 days out of the country so far. The calculation of Power360 takes into account any period during which the president is out of the country for more than 12 hours, whether on the day of departure or arrival.

After returning to Brazil, Lula will continue negotiations on a possible ministerial reform. He has not yet defined which ministries he will assign to the PP and Republican parties. Both acronyms want to control a ministerial portfolio, but there are also discussions involving state-owned companies.