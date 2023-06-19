PT will meet Pope Francis and the presidents of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, and France, Emmanuel Macron

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) departs for Europe on Monday night (19.jun.2023). The petista has a meeting scheduled with Pope Francis, at the Vatican. He will also meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Lula’s flight is scheduled to leave Brasília at 11:59 pm and should last around 11 hours. The 1st appointment on the president’s agenda is scheduled for Tuesday (June 20). It is a meeting with the Italian writer and sociologist Domenico de Masi, in Rome.

The following day, Lula will meet with the pope. Both will have a conversation behind closed doors in Sala Paulo 6⁰, a place used for audiences with the leader of the Catholic Church. They must address social agendas, such as the fight against hunger and peace in Ukraine.

The petista said on Saturday (June 17) that he will invite the pontiff to visit Brazil and attend the Círio de Nazaré party, in Belém (PA). Francisco’s trip, however, will depend, among other things, on his state of health. He underwent surgery to remove an intestinal hernia and was hospitalized for 9 days at the Gemmili hospital in Rome. According to the Vatican, the pope will soon be able to resume travel and other activities.

Also on Wednesday (June 21), Lula will meet with the president of Italy and the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri.

In Paris, the president will participate, on Thursday and Friday (June 22-23), in the Summit for a New Global Finance Compactwhich will define new commitments to comply with the 2030 Agenda of the UN (United Nations).

Two meetings are also planned with Macron: a dinner on Thursday (June 22) and a working lunch on Friday (June 23). They will talk about the environment, the war between Russia and Ukraine and bilateral agreements between Brazil and France.

Also on Thursday (June 22), Lula will speak at the Global Citizen music festival, to be held in the French capital. According to the president, the invitation was made by the English musician Chris Martin, lead singer of the band Coldplay.

The presidential entourage should leave for Brazil on Friday (June 23).

Since taking over the Planalto in January, Lula has spent 24 days outside Brazil. He has already gone to 9 countries in his new term. His most recent international trip was to the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.