The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will travel, this Friday, 15th, at 12 noon (Brasília time), heading to Havana, capital of Cuba. According to the Presidency’s agenda, arrival in the country is scheduled for 6:20 pm local time – 7:20 pm Brasília time.

On Saturday, the 16th, the PT member leaves for New York, in the United States, to participate in the 78th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).



