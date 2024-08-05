On his first state visit to Chile under Gabriel Boric, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met with his Chilean counterpart on Monday (5), in a climate of great expectation regarding their political differences as leaders of the left in Latin America. At least 17 bilateral agreements are expected to be signed, and although there is no official discussion planned about the political impasse in Venezuela, the topic has been addressed in private meetings between the two.

So far, positions on the issue have been contrasting: Boric immediately condemned the evidence of fraud in the Venezuelan presidential election on July 28, reinstating dictator Nicolás Maduro for a new six-year term. Lula claims he is remaining neutral, supposedly awaiting diplomatic developments in the crisis, but in practice he has already supported Maduro by saying there was “nothing abnormal” in the election.

Brazil has been aligning itself with the left-wing governments of Colombia, led by Gustavo Petro, and Mexico, led by President Andrés Manuel Lopes Obrador, in a stance of not condemning the result so as not to further isolate Venezuela.

In Chile, after the private conversation he had with Boric, Lula made a statement to the press saying that “respect for tolerance, respect for popular sovereignty is what moves us to defend the transparency of the results. The commitment to peace is what leads us to call on the parties to dialogue and promote understanding between the government and the opposition.”

Maduro was declared the winner the day after the vote by the National Electoral Council (CNDE), the body responsible for the election and controlled by Chavismo. But the result of the election continues to be questioned by heads of government, international organizations and opponents.

Since the beginning of the impasse, the Brazilian government has stated that it will only take a position on Maduro’s reelection once all the information from the ballot boxes, present in the voting records, has been published — which has not yet been done.

Last Tuesday (30), Lula spoke for the first time about the subject and declared that there was “nothing serious” or “abnormal” in the Venezuelan electoral process, and that it was up to the local Justice system to resolve the impasse, ignoring the evidence of fraud, the escalation of state violence and the lack of independence of the powers in Venezuela.

Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, governed by leftist presidents, reached a common position last Thursday (1st) through a note praised by Maduro. In it, the countries ask the CNE to quickly publish the minutes with the information from the polls. In the text, the countries mention “controversies over the electoral process” and ask the Venezuelan authorities to “exercise caution” to avoid worsening tensions. The document also calls for the publication of the complete electoral data from the vote. “The fundamental principle of popular sovereignty must be respected through the impartial verification of the results,” it concludes.

Chile, for its part, maintained its position of not recognizing Maduro’s victory until it is “verifiable.” “The Maduro regime must understand that the results it publishes are difficult to believe. The international community and above all the Venezuelan people, including the millions in exile, demand total transparency,” President Gabriel Boric wrote on social media a week ago.

It is no coincidence that Lula was booed during an official event on the trip on Monday morning (5), when he was laying a floral offering at the monument in Santiago in honor of General Bernardo O’Higgins, a historical figure in Chile’s independence. In addition to his stance on Maduro, the demonstrations about Ukraine, defended by Boric, are also out of place.

Chilean president chose not to compromise on democratic principles, analyst says

For Leandro Gabiati, professor at Ibmec-DF and director of Dominium Consultoria, the left, like any political movement, does not have a homogeneous way of thinking, presenting different degrees of conservatism and radicalism. Thus, the directions adopted by different groups vary, “such as the balanced position of Gabriel Boric, who clings to respect for democracy.

“Chile knows all too well what it is like to live under a dictatorship, after the Pinochet period, whether it is left-wing or right-wing. That is why the country does not give in on issues of democratic principles. It is a case of coherence for the Chilean president not to recognize the results of the elections in Venezuela,” comments the political scientist.

Gabiati also recalls that the Brazilian government, although following a different path from the PT, the party that immediately recognized Maduro’s victory, has downplayed the crisis with the position expressed in Lula’s unfortunate speech about the supposed normality of the Venezuelan electoral process.

“Colombia, Mexico and Brazil are waiting for the electoral results, but they are showing no signs of giving in to Maduro. The question is how long they will be able to maintain this uncomfortable position in the face of the total lack of transparency. In any case, the diversity of positions on the left reflects various interests,” he noted.

In the expert’s assessment, Brazil’s role is to be the main interlocutor in the region. Given the risks faced by the embassies of Peru and Argentina, Brazil assumed the responsibility of representing these interests, which was proof of this special status.

“For Lula, the decisions made about Venezuela will have extreme impacts. This is because the situation in the neighboring country has also become a central agenda in the internal polarization, around sensitive democratic issues,” he stressed.

In a letter sent to Lula on Monday (5), 30 former heads of state and government from Spain and Latin America asked the Brazilian leader to ensure the commitment to democracy and freedom in Venezuela. The document states that these are the same prerogatives enjoyed by the people of Brazil, and they should also prevail in Venezuela.

This pressure is added to that from European countries and the stance taken on Thursday (1st) by the United States, which recognized the victory of Maduro’s opposition rival, Edmundo González.

Differences between Lula and Boric involve political perspectives

Boric, 38, and Lula, 78, have differences that go beyond age. The most obvious is their reaction to the electoral crisis in Venezuela. Boric immediately criticized the result advocated by Maduro, resulting in the expulsion of the Chilean diplomatic corps. Lula remained silent for several days before speaking out in a more moderate manner, which was criticized for citing supposed normality.

During Lula’s official visit to Santiago, which ends on Tuesday (6), the two leaders may try to show some convergence on the episode. Analysts see Boric’s reaction as vigorous and authentic, while Lula demonstrates the caution acquired from his long experience in power and from his proximity to the Chavista regime.

This contrast was pointed out by Lula himself when he reacted to Boric’s criticism for having received Maduro in May 2023 with state honors.

Lula is in his third term, and Boric is in his first. When the Chilean took office in 2022, at the age of 36, he became the youngest president ever elected in his country. Lula’s situation is the opposite, becoming the oldest president to assume the presidency of Brazil, at the age of 77. The agenda for gender issues, abortion and drug liberalization, and other issues of the so-called “new left” is more pronounced in the Chilean government.

Analysts point out repercussions on domestic politics of Lula’s position on Maduro

For Madeleine Lacsko, a writer, speech analyst and women’s and children’s rights activist, the electoral impasse in Venezuela has put Lula and the PT in an even more delicate situation than the president’s arrest. “Will Lula recognize Maduro as the winner or will he pretend to distance himself from the dictator, pushing the tension into the future in the hope of more favorable and less turbulent times?” she asks.

The expert explains that Lula is trying to position himself as a mediator in conflicts abroad, as he tried to do in his current term in the wars in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, but, with the exception of his internal allies, “few believe this”.

“While Lula dreams of winning a Nobel Peace Prize, posing as a pacifist leader, the international community expected him to play a crucial role in resolving conflicts related to the Chavista regime, relying on his influence on the left and on Maduro, in addition to Brazil’s natural weight as a regional power,” he explained.

Despite always believing that the Brazilian president could help Venezuela move closer to democracy, Western and democratic countries “are now waiting to see how Lula will deal with the impasse.”

With Lula, Brazil assumed the risky role of mediator in the Venezuelan crisis

Natalia Fingermann, professor of International Relations at ESPM, assesses that, despite criticism of the excessive caution of its diplomacy, Brazil has shown some dissatisfaction with the Venezuelan government’s delay in providing the electoral records that would guarantee the transparency of the process.

“In this sense, Brazil and the United States are still not completely out of alignment in dealing with the impasse, even after the American government declared the opposition the winner,” he noted.

According to her, for the US, it is essential that Brazil and Colombia maintain points of connection with Nicolás Maduro, preserving open negotiation channels.

“The White House has not had diplomatic representation in Venezuela since 2019, and countries like Argentina and Peru have just lost theirs due to the crisis. Therefore, it is important for these countries to avoid total isolation,” he concluded.

Political scientist Leonardo Barreto, director of the I3P consultancy, believes that foreign policy is affecting Brazil’s internal affairs due to the crisis in Venezuela. Lula is under pressure, especially after describing the situation in the neighboring country as “nothing abnormal”.

“Lula is seen as a mediator with influence over Maduro. If the situation in Venezuela worsens, with more violence or the closing of the Chavista regime, he could be held responsible for supporting Maduro and publicly advising him on the construction of a democratic narrative,” he said.

Thus, Lula may face both internal and external crises. In the PT, Barreto adds, there is a perception that economic performance will be crucial for the president’s reelection in 2026, even if his image has suffered damage, as occurred after the mensalão scandal in 2002, when Lula was reelected in 2006.

Lula’s agenda aims to diversify the trade agenda with the Chilean market

Lula’s visit to Chile, initially scheduled for May, was postponed due to flooding in Rio Grande do Sul. The Brazilian president’s schedule will be restricted to the capital, Santiago, where he will also meet with the presidents of the Senate, the Chamber of Deputies and the Supreme Court.

He will meet with LATAM CEO Roberto Alvo and other local figures, including former President Ricardo Lagos. Lula will also participate in a forum with Brazilian and Chilean businesspeople. Brazil, Chile’s third-largest trading partner, is seeking to diversify its trade with the country, which it does not share a border with, standing out in the purchases of copper, fish and minerals, and in the sales of oil, automobiles and meat.