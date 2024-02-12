Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/12/2024 – 19:57

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leaves this Tuesday, 13th, for the African continent, where he will visit Egypt and Ethiopia, countries that this year became part of Brics, an economic group originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. This will be the PT member's first international trip this year.

In 2023, Lula prioritized agendas abroad, in an attempt to reposition Brazil on the global stage. In 2024, however, the focus of the head of Palácio do Planalto should turn to national travel, with the aim of strengthening allied candidates in municipal elections.

According to the official agenda released by the Secretariat of Social Communication (Secom), Lula will embark tomorrow, at 2 pm, at the Brasília Air Base, for the African continent. The PT member is scheduled to arrive at 9:40 pm on Sal Island, in Cape Verde, from where he will depart at 11:10 pm towards Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

Lula will have commitments in Egypt on Wednesday the 14th and Thursday the 15th. Afterwards, the President of the Republic will travel to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, where he will participate as a guest at the 37th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

In a statement, the government highlights that relations with Egypt have strengthened in recent months amid negotiations for the repatriation of Brazilians who were in the Gaza Strip, the scene of the war between the terrorist group Hamas and Israel. Those rescued must pass through Egyptian territory.

“Egypt is an important player in the region. This dialogue took place at the most diverse levels to achieve the repatriation of Brazilians. This circumstance made the relationship even more important”, said last Wednesday, 7th, ambassador Carlos Duarte, secretary of Africa and the Middle East at Itamaraty.

“The expectation is that the Egyptian government will soon approve new slaughterhouses and slaughterhouses in Brazil for the export of beef,” says a statement released by the government. Furthermore, according to Planalto, the opening of an air route between São Paulo and Cairo will also be discussed.

According to Itamaraty, Lula may have a bilateral meeting in Ethiopia with the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas. “It is natural that this will now also happen there, although we still do not have confirmation of all the bilaterals”, said ambassador Carlos Duarte, last week.

The president of Brazil will participate between Friday, 16th, and Sunday, 18th, in the African Union Summit, in the Ethiopian capital. “(Ethiopia) is also a country with which Brazil can develop stronger trade. It is a country that has had strong and significant economic growth and is an important market”, said Duarte.

The government also highlights that there is convergence between Brazil and African countries in the priorities that guide the Brazilian presidency of the G20 this year, which are the fight against inequality and hunger; sustainability and energy transition; and the reform of international organizations to allow greater participation of developing nations in global decisions.

In addition to Egypt and Ethiopia, they also became part of the BRICS this year, with support from Brazil, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

This will be Lula's second trip to the African continent during his third term. In August 2023, the PT member visited countries such as South Africa, where he participated in a Brics summit, and Angola.