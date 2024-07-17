Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/16/2024 – 21:41

In an interview with TV Record, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva mocked Bolsonaro’s demands for amnesty for former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking to use the instrument to avoid possible imprisonment as a result of the investigations he is the target of. “There are a lot of people who have not even been convicted and already want amnesty,” said Lula, without naming his opponent.

“First, you expect to be convicted, you will be prosecuted, tried, and then, yes, you can discuss amnesty,” the president said. “But people have not even been tried and are already asking for amnesty, which means that these people are saying ‘I am guilty,’” he said.

“We are in the process of investigation, of investigation… When this process is finished, we will discuss what to do, there is no reason to put the cart before the horse,” added the PT member.

In addition to the investigations in which he is currently being investigated, such as the cases of forgery of vaccination cards, attempted coup d’état and illegal sale of jewelry received as gifts while in office, and whose possible convictions could be the target of a possible amnesty, Jair Bolsonaro is ineligible until 2030, following a decision by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).