Slander, criminalize, spread the idea that all leaders are corrupt in order, ultimately, to destroy politics. Brazilian democracy emerges rather washed out of the sequence which ends today with the annulment of the convictions of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Here, as in too many Latin American countries, the “lawfare”, the legal battle, has served as a ram to the right to overthrow governments that have come out of the polls.

The coordinated operation of magistrates and prosecutors is called “Lava Jato” (express washing). Judge Sergio Moro has never hidden his bias. And formulates, by his own admission, accusations without evidence against Lula. An investigation by the site The Intercept proves that Sergio Moro provokes testimony for the prosecution and encourages the higher federal court to use illegally recordings of private conversations between Lula and Dilma Rousseff who succeeded him as president in 2011. He also violates , the secret of the investigation by organizing leaks in the media. “Faced with the impossibility of demonstrating what did not happen, illegal telephone tapping, compulsory subpoenas and preventive arrests were made, both for the accused and for members of their families. “, described Lula a posteriori.

The former steelworker had his sentence reduced to eight years and ten months

Sentenced in 2018 to twelve years in prison for having received from a construction company a luxury apartment in exchange for favors in obtaining public contracts, the former steelworker had his sentence reduced to eight years and ten months by the higher court of justice in April 2019. Seven months later, judges of the Supreme Court believe that after a conviction on appeal, the prison is unconstitutional, revising a case law that they themselves had established in 2016. According to them, an accused cannot be imprisoned before having exhausted all his remedies before the highest judicial bodies.

In his release order, the judge explains that there is no longer any “No basis for the execution of the sentence”. At the same time, citizens and Workers’ Party MPs are filing 146 habeas corpus petitions seeking the quashing of the court proceedings and Judge Moro’s ruling on the basis of his bias.

In 2016, the defense brought a complaint before the UN Human Rights Committee for violation of the fundamental rights of the former president due to the failure to respect the right to a competent and impartial judge. Two years later, the international body granted protective measures and asked the Brazilian authorities to maintain Lula’s political rights. Clearly, the historic leader of the Workers’ Party must be able to run for president.

A month before the deadline, the higher electoral court of Brazil decides: Lula will not be able to run for a third term. According to his lawyers, “The decision to render the federal judge of Curitiba incompetent is the recognition of our fight during this long legal battle to demonstrate the nullity of the procedures and the innocence of the former president Lula”. Final coup de grace: last month, the task force in charge of Operation “Lava Jato” was dissolved by the Attorney General of Brazil. An express leaching which does not however restore the rule of law. L. S.