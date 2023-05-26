The choice of the United Nations to host the Cop 30 in 2025 fell on Belem, in the state of Para, in Brazil, in the Amazon area. This was announced by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from his Twitter profile. «It will be an honor for Brazil to receive representatives from all over the world in a state of our Amazonia. I am sure that Helder Barbalho (the governor of the state, ed) and the people of Para are ready to promote the best COP in history”