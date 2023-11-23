President and journalist of the Globo group had already become closer this year, the PT member was awarded, in July 2023, the Brazilian Academy of Letters with the National Order of Scientific Merit

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), thanked the president of GLA (Brazilian Academy of Letters), Merval Pereira, 74 years old, for the partnership signed with the Ministry of Cities for the creation of libraries and reading rooms in the program’s housing complexes MCMV (My home, my life). The protocol of intentions with ABL was signed on Wednesday (22.Nov.2023) during an event at Palácio do Planalto, in Brasília (DF).

“That’s all we need. And it all. Housing and culture”, said Lula. For him, it is necessary “stimulate the Brazilian people” the habit of reading. “If, in each housing complex, we build a small library, how many Guimarães Rosa and Jorge Amado will appear in this country?”he declared.

Watch (1min25s):

The president of the ABL, Merval Pereira, has been a critic of PT governments, including the current one, for years. In June, he criticized Lula’s statement in which he stated that the concept of democracy is “relative” and said that the president “has an authoritarian thought behind it”.

However, the journalist from the Globo group and the PT member are getting closer. In July 2023, the President of the Republic decorated the Brazilian Academy of Letters with the National Order of Scientific Merit. The award was given to Pereira at a resumption event held by the National Science and Technology Council.