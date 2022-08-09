In an audio sent to the singer, the PT said he will go to the podcast as “Lulinha paz e amor”

During your participation in the podcast pod of them this Monday (8.Aug.2022), the singer anita showed an audio he received from the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) stating that it would be a pleasure to record a podcast episode with the artist. “I’ll be there as Lulinha peace and love”said the candidate.

According to Anitta, the audio is a response to the invitation she made to PT to participate in the program that same day. Lula, however, cannot go to the recording.

The pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic said that the conversation in pod of them would serve to debate issues related to women’s rights and the reality of Brazil.

Anitta has shown support for Lula since July 11, when she said that would vote in the PT in the 1st round of the 2022 elections.

Other artists are in favor of Lula’s candidacy, such as Bruno Gagliasso, Caetano Veloso and Pabllo Vittar.

In July, the Power 360 prepared a report that explains the political positioning of media personalities in 2022 and its impacts on the elections.