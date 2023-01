How did you feel about the content of this article?

Wang Qishan, Vice President of China, on a visit to Brazil in 2012 | Photo: EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said this Monday (02) to the Vice President of China, Wang Qishan, that his government is willing to expand relations with the Asian giant, Brazil’s main trading partner, despite the cooling ties during the administration of Jair Bolsonaro.

“China is our biggest trading partner and we can further expand relations between our countries,” said the PT candidate after a meeting with Qishan, who on Sunday (01) represented the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, at the inauguration ceremony.

Lula commented that he received a letter in which Xi also announced his willingness to expand cooperation between the countries.

China displaced the United States as Brazil’s main trading partner almost a decade ago and, in recent years, has become one of the main sources of foreign direct investment in the country.

According to data released this Monday by the government, Brazil had a record trade surplus of US$62.31 billion in 2022, thanks in part to increased trade with China.

China was the main destination for Brazilian exports last year, with US$ 91.26 billion in sales, and also the country’s main source of imports, with US$ 61.5 billion in purchases.

Far behind, the European Union was the second largest destination for Brazilian exports, with US$51 billion in sales, while the US was the second largest source of imports, with US$51.31 billion in purchases.