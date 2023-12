The President received the sister and daughter of Michel Nisembaum, who has been held hostage by Hamas since October 7th. | Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Secom

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) informed the family of Brazilian Michel Nisembaum, who has been missing since October 7th in Israel, that he continues to negotiate with Middle Eastern authorities to rescue him from the prison imposed by Hamas.

He is one of the hostages kidnapped by the terrorist group in the attack against the Israelis that gave rise to the ongoing war in the region.

Lula met Nisembaum's sister and daughter this Monday afternoon (11) in a meeting that lasted around an hour, mediated by senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) at Palácio do Planalto. The president said that he expressed solidarity with Mary Shohat and Hen Mahluf and that he is in constant effort with the Arab authorities “for the release of the hostages”.

“It is a humanitarian issue that needs to be above any conflict. Brazil continues to defend peace and that civilians do not suffer the consequences of war,” she said.

Wagner stated that the president committed to continuing negotiations with Middle Eastern authorities, especially with the Qatari government, to obtain the release of this hostage. Nisembaum is the only Brazilian among the 138 held in prison by Hamas.

The senator also recalled that Lula discussed the matter in the bilateral meeting he had with the emir of Qatar the week before last, during his trip to countries in the Middle East to discuss trade relations and Brazil's participation in COP28, in Dubai. The Qatari government has direct dialogue with the leadership of the terrorist group Hamas, including sheltering senior leaders in its territory.

Nisembaum's family members expressed great concern to Lula due to his continued use of medication, and that there is no information as to whether he is receiving the necessary medication in prison – not even Red Crescent has access to this information.

Michel Nisenbaum, who has lived in Israel for more than 45 years, works in computing and had recently started working as a tour guide, before disappearing on October 7th. He is the father of two daughters and has four grandchildren, with a fifth expected next year.