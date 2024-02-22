President met with Arthur Lira and leaders of allied parties at Palácio da Alvorada to improve relations with the Chamber

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) received at the Palácio da Alvorada on Thursday night (22.Feb.2024) the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and leaders of allied parties to discuss the beginning of work in the Legislature and approval of agendas of interest to the government.

According to the PSB leader in the Chamber, Gervasio Maia (PB), the head of the Executive said that he will become more directly involved in the government's political articulation. “It will maintain greater proximity. Go talk more. It will be a bit of a routine, understanding a little what happens in each region, in each state”, he said as he left the official residence.

According to the deputy's report, Lula made an initial explanation in which he thanked the Chamber's performance in 2023, for the results achieved in the economy which, for the president, were the result of the relationship between the Executive Branch and the Legislature.

O Power360 found that the meeting was to relax the atmosphere and to seek to improve the relationship with the deputies.

Lula thanked the leaders for approving the agendas in 2023. He listed some such as the ceiling-breaking PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution), approved in 2022, the tax reform, the project on scholarships and the fiscal framework.

Lira said she wants to contribute to the government this year, but preached continued dialogue. The President of the Republic signaled that he should repeat the meeting held this Tuesday more often.

The president's more direct participation is something already demanded by deputies from the allied base after difficulties in the relationship with the Executive.

Lira, for example, broke with the minister Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations), responsible for government coordination, under the allegation of repeated breaches of agreements. When asked what their interaction would have been like at dinner, Maia avoided commenting. “You want to know too much”, told journalists.

Two main issues are on the table. One of them is the recomposition that the government promised to compensate for Lula's veto of the R$5.6 billion that had been allocated in the 2024 Budget for commission amendments.

Another point of contention is the discussion about reimbursing the payroll of 17 sectors of the economy. At the end of 2023, Congress approved the extension of the exemption until 2027, but the government vetoed it.

Faced with the dissatisfaction of congressmen, Planalto proposed a provisional measure, the MP 1,202of 2023, which, in addition to dealing with tax relief, also deals with the limit on offsetting tax credits and the end of the Persian (Emergency Events Sector Resumption Program).

On Wednesday (22.Feb.2024), the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that the gradual reinstatement will be sent as a bill, but what is preventing the government from issuing a new MP on other topics is Perse, because there is still resistance to ending the program.

For Gervásio, Lula's proximity to Congress is important for the Executive and Legislative branches to understand each other's sides. “The closer you are, the more you have the opportunity to talk, exchange views”, he said.

The deputy stated that Lira's speech was focused on commitment to the country and expanding dialogue.

“There has always been peace here. I always said. President Arthur puts the country in 1st place. Sometimes the temperature rises a little, but he is someone who has a lot of responsibility. And I, as leader of the PSB, will work to ensure that this relationship expands even further”, he stated.

Despite the PSB having left Lira's bloc, the leader of the party patted the Alagoas fan on his way out of dinner. “Lira is someone who whenever he makes a decision, he thinks about the country. He is someone who has a lot of responsibility”, he said.

According to Gervásio, the approval numbers in Congress last year show that the relationship between the Legislature and the Executive worked.

O Power360 found that the menu served at Alvorada was cold cuts and snacks. Drinks included wine, whiskey, beer and soda.

The leader of the Government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), gathered the leaders in a circle and thanked each one by name for the approvals.

Next Tuesday (Feb 27), leaders of the Chamber and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadmust discuss economic issues and President Lula's veto of commission amendments.

The following participated in the meeting: