President stated that the process has already taken place in Brazil and is taking place in Argentina

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Wednesday (September 20, 2023) that the denial of politics opens space for extremists to occupy leadership positions. The speech took place during a bilateral meeting with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, in New York, where they both participated in the UN General Assembly (United Nations).

“Democracy is increasingly in danger, because the denial of politics has caused extremist sectors to try to occupy a space due to the denial of politics throughout the world”stated the PT member.

Watch the full speech by Lula and Biden:

Lula stated that this aforementioned process has already occurred in Brazil, in reference to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and which now occurs in Argentina. He indirectly refers to candidate Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza), who continues to lead the presidential race in the neighboring country, according to the latest voting intention polls. The 1st round of the election will be held in just over 1 month, on October 22nd.

Javier Gerardo Milei He is 52 years old, has a degree in economics and led the primary election on August 13, 2023, with 30.4% of the votes in the dispute for the Presidency of Argentina. He is on the right of the ideological political spectrum, with liberal ideas on the economy. He advocates closing the country’s Central Bank, doing away with the peso and using the US dollar as the local currency.

The Brazilian president also praised Biden for agreeing to launch a plan in partnership between the two countries to combat precarious work. The initiative was launched this Wednesday by the 2 presidents.

“I followed your inauguration speech and then your other speeches and I had never seen another American president speak so much and so well about workers as you did”declared Lula.