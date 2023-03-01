SAO PAULO (Reuters) – President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that he has spoken with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador about economic cooperation, adding that he has received an invitation to visit Mexico and will do so as soon as possible.

Lula’s conversation with Obrador took place by telephone earlier this Wednesday, according to the president’s agenda.

“I spoke today with the Mexican president @lopezobrador_ about economic cooperation between our countries and I received an invitation for us to visit Mexico, which we will do as soon as possible,” Lula said in a post on Twitter.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)