President says he discussed with Joko Widodo the climate and the need for dialogue for peace in the world

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Friday (May 19, 2023) with the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. The Chief Executive is in Hiroshima, Japan, to attend the G7 summit over the weekend.

In your profile on twitterLula stated that he discussed climate issues, forest protection and the importance of dialogue for peace in the world at the bilateral meeting.

“A country of 280 million inhabitants and much in common with Brazil. We had a good conversation about the issue of climate and forest protection and we agreed on the importance of a dialogue for peace in the world”said the president.

BILATERAL MEETINGS

Lula arrived in Japan on Thursday (May 18, 2023). In addition to Widodo, the Chief Executive has already met with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, and with the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida. Must still have at least 4 meetings.

Read the list of scheduled meetings:

Bilateral meetings are negotiated and confirmed according to the agendas of the heads of state and government. O Power360 found that at least 1 more meeting should be held: with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

At the G7 summit, Lula will participate in 3 debate sessions. Two will be held in the afternoon on Saturday (20.May) and one will be held on Sunday morning (21.May) in Hiroshima local time. Also on Sunday, the president will visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park to pay tribute to the victims of the nuclear attack on the city during World War II.

In meetings during the summit, leaders will discuss topics such as the war in Ukraine, inflationary dynamics in the main economies of the world, ways to face the vulnerabilities of low- and middle-income countries due to the debt crisis and ways to accelerate actions aimed at changing the climate and energy transition.

With the trip to Japan, Lula will have visited 9 countries since the beginning of the government. Before, went to Argentina, Uruguay, USA, China, Arab Emirates, Portugal, Spain It is UK.

In addition to going to the G7, the president should participate in the meetings of Mercosur, Brics, G20, UN and the Climate Conference in the coming months. The petista has already spent 19 days outside the country since January 1st. The count does not consider the president’s current trip.