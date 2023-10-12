Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/10/2023 – 20:06

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke by telephone with the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, this Thursday (12). In a post on social media, Lula stated that he was grateful for the support for the operation to remove Brazilians from Israel, in addition to reiterating Brazil’s condemnation of the attacks carried out by the Hamas group, which the president classified as terrorist acts.

“I thanked you for your support for the operation to remove Brazilians who wish to return to our country. I reaffirmed Brazil’s condemnation of the terrorist attacks and our solidarity with the families of the victims,” he said.

Lula also asked the Israeli head of state not to run out of water, electricity and medicine in hospitals, and appealed for the opening of a humanitarian corridor to allow people to leave the Gaza Strip, the most critical area in Palestine, which has suffered from bombings and military siege.

“It is not possible for the innocent to be victims of the insanity of those who want war. I transmitted my appeal through a humanitarian corridor so that people who want to leave the Gaza Strip through Egypt have safety. And that Brazil is available to try to find a path to peace,” he wrote.

In Israel, the government system is parliamentary. The president is the head of state, elected by the country’s Parliament. Executive power is exercised by the prime minister, the head of government, chosen from the party or coalition that obtains the majority of seats in the Legislature. This position is currently held by Benjamin Netanyahu

Violence in Israel and Palestine reached its sixth day this Thursday, with the continuation of intense bombings in the Gaza Strip, where 2.3 million Palestinians live. Local authorities have already recorded 1,200 deaths and more than 5,000 injuries. There are at least 180,000 homeless people.

In Israel, according to public broadcaster Kan, the death toll had risen to 1,300 since last Saturday, when violent attacks carried out by the Islamic group Hamas began.

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) also warned this Thursday that essential supplies, including food and water, were at a dangerously low level in Gaza following Israel’s blockade of the enclave.