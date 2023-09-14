Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/13/2023 – 22:40

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva received, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (13), at the Palácio do Planalto, in Brasília, economist Joseph Stiglitz, professor at Columbia University, in the United States, and winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics. According to Lula’s advisors, the president was grateful for Stiglitz’s positive comments on fiscal reform, the recent results of the economy and the increase in job creation, in addition to the reactivation of social programs and investments in infrastructure works, resumed by the current government.

“Both exchanged views regarding the presidency of the G20, which Brazil will assume next December. Lula commented on his intention to prioritize people in the bloc’s discussions, favoring greater engagement by citizens and social movements, a ‘popular G20’. This priority is reflected in the agenda that should be given to the bloc, with emphasis on the fight against poverty and all forms of inequality, sustainability in its various aspects – economic, social and environmental –, and the reform of international governance bodies, particularly in the financial area”, said Planalto, in a note.

Related news:

Still at the meeting, according to the Presidency of the Republic, Lula and Stiglitz agreed on the need to create a new operating model for multilateral financing banks, to enable the ecological and energy transition, and the resolution of issues such as the excessive debt of countries of the so-called Global South, and the reduction of poverty. Among the proposals discussed would be the conversion of part of the developing world’s debts into green and infrastructure investments.

Visiting Brazil this week, Stiglitz argued that taxation of the super-rich in Brazil needs to be done urgently to reduce inequalities. The statement was made during a seminar on Taxation and Inequalities in the Global South: Dialogues on Tax Justice, organized by the Institute of Socioeconomic Studies (Inesc) and Oxfam Brasil, this Tuesday (12), also in the federal capital.