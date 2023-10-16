Lula and Maduro spoke for around 30 minutes on the phone this Monday (16). | Photo: Rafa Neddermeyer/Agência Brasil.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) spoke this Monday morning (16) with the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, about the elections scheduled for next year in the neighboring country. The information was released by Palácio do Planalto. The two talked for about 30 minutes.

According to the Brazilian government, Lula “requested information” about the negotiation process between the local government and the opposition, negotiations on a possible suspension of United States economic sanctions against Venezuela, resumption of electricity exports from Venezuela to Brazil, and measures to facilitate trade at the border.

Furthermore, Planalto reported that Maduro and Lula discussed proposals for resuming payment of Venezuela’s bilateral debt with Brazil. During the phone call, Maduro indicated that he will forward a suggestion in the coming days for the treatment of Brazilian cargo detained at the border and they agreed to speed up the negotiation of an Investment Cooperation and Facilitation Agreement, which represents an alternative to traditional bilateral investment agreements.

On the 3rd, the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, dominated by Chavismo, said it had “exclusive competence” to organize elections in the country, suggesting coverage over the opposition primaries, scheduled for the 22nd, and, consequently, who will not recognize the process if it does not have your direct participation. The body tried to postpone the primaries to define the candidate who will face dictator Nicolás Maduro in the 2024 presidential election, but the opposition rejected the proposal.

This Monday (16), the Brazilian president also discussed elections in Argentina and ordered an advisor to be sent to Buenos Aires to monitor the vote scheduled for this Sunday (22). Advisor Alexandre Pupo Quintino was appointed by the government and will participate in the International Visitors Program for the 2023 Argentine General Elections.