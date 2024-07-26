President said he will meet with the Ministry of Science and Technology to receive AI proposal in the week of August 10

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) spoke this Friday (26.Jul.2024) about creating an AI (artificial intelligence) system to unify all federal government data. “We will share the information so that the Brazilian State can start using artificial intelligence to benefit us all”declared in an announcement of the inclusion of new infrastructure works that will receive resources from the New PAC (Growth Acceleration Program). The Chief Executive said that he will meet with the Ministry of Science and Technology to receive the AI ​​proposal in Portuguese in the week of August 10.

Watch (37min12s):