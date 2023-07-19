President declared that he will wait for the end of the recess to talk to “all political forces” and criticized leaders’ haste; Centrão targets ministries on the Esplanada

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Wednesday (July 19, 2023) that it will offer Centrão parties what it deems necessary to “build tranquility in Congress” in your government. He stressed that the decision to change ministers is up to him and criticized, without naming names, the negotiations “very thirsty for the pot” which are being conducted by government leaders with PP and Republicans.

Lula denied, however, that he could transfer the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costafor the command of Petrobras to open space in the government. “I can say with all the letters, there is no such possibility”, told reporters in Brussels, the capital of Belgium. He participated for 2 days in the 3rd summit between countries of the European Union and CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States). Currently, the state-owned company is commanded by Jean Paul Prates (PT).

Centrão hopes that by the beginning of August Lula will carry out a ministerial mini-reform involving 3 ministries: Tourism, Development and Social Assistance and Sports. Other ministries were also targeted by the group. Congressmen also want to command a state-owned company and understand that it could be Caixa Econômica Federal. On Friday (July 14, 2023), Deputy Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA) was made official as the new Minister of Tourism, replacing Daniela Carneiro.

According to Lula, the government is interested in accommodating the parties that want to participate in the governing base in Congress, but he defended that the agreements be made calmly to be “mature and lasting”.

“Obviously, as long as there are parties that want to participate in the base, we are interested in bringing these parties to give peace of mind to our governance in Congress, but the one who discusses a minister is the president of the Republic. It is not a party that asks for a ministry, it is the president who offers it”, he said.

On Tuesday (18.Jul.2023), the leader of the Government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), said that the entry of PP and Republicans in the government is already consolidated. Which ministry the nominees will stay in, however, depends on the president’s decision, which still does not have a date to happen.

“At the right moment, when I return, when the deputies’ vacations are over, without the leaders’ haste, but with the tranquility of someone who has the responsibility of presiding over an important country like Brazil, I will call people to talk and offer what I think it is necessary to offer to build the tranquility in Congress that we need”, he said.

Without mentioning Guimarães, Lula criticized the “Running Leaders” and said you can’t go “very thirsty for the pot”. “Leaders are more motivated because they are in the line of fire every day in Congress. I understand that. But we can’t go to the pot too thirsty, we have to go slowly. Make a mature, lasting agreement that allows doing the right things”he said.

With Lula out of the country, coordination was left to the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT). He met on Tuesday with 2 Centrão deputies quoted to assume ministries in a possible ministerial mini-reform: André Fufuca (PP-MA), leader of the party in the Chamber, and Silvio Costa Filho (Republicanos-PE).

Lula said he still stayed “very happy” with the approval in the Chamber of the tax reform and the CARF bill (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals), which resumes the casting vote in the body’s decisions.

like the Power360 showed, in the 2nd half of 2023 the government will face the challenge of following up on the analysis of priority economic agendas. In addition to tax reform, which will be analyzed by the Senate, the legislative agenda will focus on the Budget, pending provisional measures and proposals to increase revenue.

The Executive will also send complementary projects that will regulate the changes in the tax system and define the rates charged. Lula’s campaign promise, the government should send the 2nd part of the reform focusing on income taxes still in August. Planalto wants to start the debate until October.