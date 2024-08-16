Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2024 – 20:42

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Friday, the 16th, that he will leave the presidency on December 31, 2026, when his current term ends. The PT member can still try to be reelected in the next national election.

Lula mentioned this during his response to the BR 290 project, in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha. “Before I leave the presidency, on December 31, 2026, we will inaugurate this highway,” said the PT member.

The president’s statement contradicts his recent positions on the issue, but reaffirms his campaign speech. In 2022, while he was still a candidate, Lula stated that this term would be his last participation in politics – both because of his age and the need for renewal on the left.

After the election results and his inauguration, however, the PT member began to consider the possibility of a second reelection and a fourth term. In early 2023, Lula said that the decision to run for president again would depend on the country’s political context until the end of his term and on his health conditions. In 2026, when the current administration ends, Lula will be 81 years old.

The PT member stressed, however, that this was not the scenario he imagined to be most realistic at the time. “If I can say it now, I will not be a candidate in 2026,” declared Lula. “Now, if there comes a time when there is a delicate situation and I am in good health… I can only be a candidate if I am in perfect health, at 81 years old, with the energy of a 40-year-old and the drive of a 30-year-old.”

In 2024, the president stated that he was not a candidate for now and that there are other strong names to manage the country well. Still, he said, the possibility was not ruled out, especially “if it is necessary to prevent troglodytes from governing again.”

He reinforced, at the time, that he would have to evaluate his physical condition before launching a new candidacy, even against a far-right candidate or one aligned with Bolsonaro. “I will not allow Brazil to be governed by a denialist again,” said the PT member.

The age of the chief executives came back into the debate when US President Joe Biden performed poorly in a debate against Republican candidate Donald Trump. Biden’s critics attributed the president’s mistakes in the debate to his advanced age, pressuring him to give up his reelection campaign. When asked about the issue, Lula criticized this position and considered that only Joe Biden can decide whether or not he should run for a new term.

On the same occasion, Lula stated that he is not afraid of being subjected to ageism if he wants to run for a new term. Even so, he reinforced that he will only run for the presidency again if there is no one else qualified to “defeat fascism” in the election. “From a health point of view, I feel like a boy,” said the PT member. “You can ask Janja.”