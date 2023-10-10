The phone call was the PT member’s second appointment since he was discharged on October 1st, after undergoing two surgeries.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) spoke by telephone with the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, this Tuesday (10.Oct.2023). As published on his profile on X (former Twitter), the two spoke about the conflict between Israel and the extremist group Hamas and its “tragic consequences” for civilians. They also talked about the “conjuncture” from South America. This was the PT member’s 2nd schedule since he was discharged on October 1st, after undergoing two surgeries on September 29th. After 7 consecutive days without work, Lula had a remote meeting with ministers on Monday (Oct 9). The president remains in isolation at Palácio do Alvorada on medical advice, to avoid infections.