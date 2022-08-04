In a speech in Teresina (PI), PT also said that Bolsonaro “thinks the people are cattle”

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), pre-candidate for President of the Republic, said this Wednesday (3.Aug.2022) that there will be an increase in the minimum wage every year if he returns to the government.

“They have to know that we are going to guarantee the meal, the job, the increase in the minimum wage, which will have to increase every year”declared Lula.

The declaration was made in Teresina (PI), where he promoted his name to the Presidency of the Republic, that of Wellington Dias (PT) for the Senate and that of Rafael Fonteles (PT) for the state government.

Watch (2min53s):

In PT’s speeches, mentions of the policy of valuing the minimum wage implemented during the party’s governments are common. In addition to replacing inflation, there was an increase in line with GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth.

Lula criticized the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), for promoting an increase in Auxílio Brasil to R$ 600 until the end of the year – he says he will keep the amount if he is re-elected.

“[Bolsonaro] Emergency aid increased to R$ 600 [refere-se ao Auxílio Brasil]. He will give money to taxi drivers, he will give money to truck drivers, because he thinks people are cattle. That the people go after their owner when they give salt”declared the PT.

Lula again said that the beneficiaries should take the money, buy what is needed and “give a banana” for the President of the Republic at the time of voting.

“If he thinks that this money will buy votes, on October 2nd we have to give Bolsonaro a banana so he knows he is going to get out of governance”declared Lula.

Watch Lula’s speech in full (23min18s):

At the end of the act, Wellignton Dias raised Lula’s hand and prayed a “Our Father” on the microphone. A tradition in Piauí, according to him.

Lula has made a series of pre-campaign trips. This is the 3rd time he has been to Teresina since the Federal Supreme Court (STF) returned his political rights in April 2021.