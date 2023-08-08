Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/08/2023 – 10:06 am Share

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Tuesday that it is necessary to include climate debates in the school curriculum. He gave the statements on the program Conversation with the Presidenta weekly live by Lula, produced by EBC.

“We have to have classes for children on the climate issue”, declared the President of the Republic. “We are going to put it in the school curriculum, it is a discussion that I will have with Minister Camilo, with the Education people”, said Lula, referring to content on the environment in general.

The President of the Republic is in Belém, Pará, where he is participating in the Amazon Summit. He also said that it is necessary to make more selections for the Federal Police to increase the force and combat drug trafficking in the Amazon region.