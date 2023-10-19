Petista and Gustavo Petro also spoke about elections in Venezuela and the war in Israel; phone call took place this Thursday (Oct 19)

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) spoke by phone this Thursday (19.Oct.2023) with the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro. According to a note from Planalto (Complete – PDF 174 kB), the two dealt with the drought that affects the northern region of Brazil and other countries in South America. It was reported that Petro proposed a meeting between Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador and Venezuela to develop proposals to combat the drought, but no date has been set for the meeting. Lula and the Colombian leader also spoke about global geopolitics. They agreed on the need to end the war in Israel and celebrated the agreement between the Venezuelan government and the opposition for free elections in the country in 2024. On Sunday (Oct 15), Petro stated that if relations with Israel had to be suspended , they will be suspended. “We do not support genocide”said on X (formerly Twitter).